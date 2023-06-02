Ark Valley Pride, returning this weekend to Salida for the seventh year, provides a chance for LGBTQ+ people and their allies to come out and feel the love and support of the community, co-organizer Mark Monroe said.
“It’s just going to be a good time and a safe place for people to be there and celebrate pride,” he said.
Events began Wednesday night with Comedy on the Rocks at Tres Litros Beer Co., which featured a pride edition and raffle fundraiser for Partnership for Community Action.
The money raised will go toward a new LGBTQ+ fund, which might be used by those passionate about helping the LGBTQ+ community, such as by starting a GSA, (Gender-Sexuality Alliance, previously Gay-Straight Alliance) or even an LGBTQ+ book club, Monroe said.
Tres Litros Beer Co. will also host the Ark Valley Pride Kickoff Party from 7-9 p.m. today. The event will include community speakers, beer, snacks and pride swag.
In honor of Ark Valley Pride, Colorado TINTS (Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces) will present Greg West’s “I Am My Own Wife” at 6 p.m. today at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
The Ark Valley Pride celebration, themed “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re rural,” will be in full swing from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park with a Pride Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a large variety of age-inclusive activities.
A new event at the park will be the “Itty Bitty Queer Health Fair,” which Monroe said PfCA is adding to give more exposure to health practitioners and the Chaffee County Clinic.
A youth pride presentation and awards will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. A new award this year is the “Rainbow Award” for youths who are stepping up.
The Purple People Powered Parade sets off at 3 p.m. Saturday from Alpine Park and travels to Riverside Park. Participants should gather at Alpine Park at 2:30 p.m. in parade dress.
In the last few years, up to 700 people have participated in the parade, Monroe said, and a couple of thousand people have gathered in the park at any given time during the festivities.
A dance party from 3:30-4:15 p.m. in Riverside Park will be followed by pride presentations and community awards.
Saturday festivities wrap up with a Drag Show in the Park from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
The Sunday finale is an ages 21-plus drag brunch at noon at A Church, 419 D St. The fundraiser for Partnership for Community Action features six drag performances, concessions and a sit-down brunch VIP Meet & Greet. Tickets are $25-$35 at http://www.eventbrite.com/. The VIP brunch is sold out.
“I love the drag; the drag is my thing,” Monroe said.
Ark Valley Pride was started by PfCA founders Jimmy Sellars and Monroe. “Seven years ago we were approached by some allies … but as straight folks they didn’t feel like it was their place to do it,” Monroe said. “As soon as we started Pride we started to see some changes in allyship in a good way.
“To me, as for the events we put on, it’s a way for us to not only underscore the importance of community and connection and love, it also underlines that … we have to keep doing this, because the more love we bring up, the more dark stuff comes up as well,” he said. “We’re here; we’re the support system.”
