To end a three game losing streak, the Salida High School girls’ soccer team annihilated the visiting Rye Lady Thunderbolts Saturday 10-0.

The game started strong for the Lady Spartans, who scored two goals by juniors Julz Anch and Hayden Bevington in the first ten minutes.

