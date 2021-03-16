The city council discussed transit, entrepreneurs, its handbook, suspending water late fees and receiving input from local teens at Salida’s work session Monday.
Hank Martin, executive director of the Chaffee Shuttle, provided a local transit update. He said the shuttle’s goal is to get a fixed route going in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista. He said they want to accommodate commuters who work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Chaffee Shuttle also received a HOPE grant recently to help provide services in the San Luis Valley. Martin said they currently offer service from Saguache to Salida on Tuesdays and from Saguache to Alamosa on Wednesdays.
The Extraordinary Teen Council and Salida High School junior Jessie Rollins also talked with the city council about ways the group could provide input. Rollins said she hopes to be a liaison between city council and teens in Salida and help the council members understand how teens feel on different issues.
Council asked her to help provide input on the school resource officer and agreed to hear from the teen council on a quarterly basis, and as needed.
Wendell Pryor and representatives from the Central Colorado Small Business Development Center talked about how to create a resilient entrepreneur ecosystem and support entrepreneurs in the Central Mountain Region.
“It is our intention to build a system for the benefit of the people who are here currently and have the desire and ability to grow an idea into a thriving company,” said the organization’s Jake Rishavy.
Pryor said they would be coming back to council to ask for money to help support their efforts.
Jamie Billesbach said they’ve helped 55 startups in Chaffee County since opening 18 months ago and have raised $60,000 for their initiatives.
Council also briefly discussed continuing the temporary suspension of water and wastewater late fees, delinquent charges and termination of services. Council will vote on an action at tonight’s regular meeting.
City attorney Nina Williams also asked council for direction on several procedures in the city council handbook. How council members can add items to agendas and potential time limits for speakers were discussed. Council will make a formal decision on the handbook at its April 6 regular meeting.
“The important thing is to be consistent so it’s fair for everybody,” Williams said.
