Central Colorado Humanists will host “The Importance of Sleep, and Brain Diseases,” presented by Dr. Suzanne Lasage, MD/MHS during the March 7 Sunday Science Program.
Lasage is on staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and specializes in neurology as well as sleep medicine and studies.
The Zoom program will present the functioning of the sleep mechanism and the history of neurological disease and sleep.
She will also discuss new research into sleep, dementia and cognitive function.
Lesage began sleep research at Northwestern University under Dr. Phyllis Zee; world-renowned authority on circadian disorders and later joined the neurology sleep program at Johns Hopkins doing research in restless legs syndrome and cognition and sleep disorders and continued her study at the University of Maryland.
She later ran a sleep program at the Baltimore Veterans Administration, working with veterans on sleep and traumatic brain injury; her work with veterans also continued at Walter Reed National Medical Center.
The program will begin at 10 a.m. on Zoom, with time for questions following the presentation.
Log on to http://www.centralcoloradohumanists.org to find the Zoom link. Or log on to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83007192242?pwd=WTg5dTZxdXA3Vit2NnROZ3FZZ2Uydz09.
