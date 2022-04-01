A preliminary hearing for John Turley was continued until June Thursday due to new discovery provided to the defense.
Defense attorney Riley Selleck asked the court for at least 45 days to review the new material.
Turley faces charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and several counts of sexual exploitation of a child or children in two separate cases.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy granted the defense’s request and reset the hearing for 1:30 p.m. June 13.
