Browns Creek Alliance, a Chaffee Recreation Adopters group, cleaned 160 campsites Monday in the Browns Creek/Raspberry Gulch dispersed camping and recreation area west of Nathrop, at the base of Mount Antero.
More than 30 people participated.
“If a visitor arrives at a clean, well-maintained area they are more apt to keep it that way, and now the Browns Creek Recreation Area is ready for Memorial Day guests,” Browns Creek Alliance spokesperson Rick Berckefeldt said in a press release.
Volunteers collected trash and fire pit ash, dismantled inappropriate fire rings and downsized fire pits that were too large or too tall. “While the majority of the material collected was fire pit ash, some trash was collected as well as an abandoned bucket of human waste,” Berckefeldt said.
Volunteers used heavy-duty, biodegradable lawn and leaf bags to collect the ash with shovels, buckets and trash cans, dumping the refuse into a trailer provided by Chaffee County Fire Protection District. Wheelbarrows were used to disperse rocks from dismantled or downsized campfire rings.
The trailer was dumped at the Chaffee County Landfill, registering 2,050 pounds of material on the scale. “That’s over a ton of material removed from the area,” Berckefeldt said.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect, meaning that fires are not permitted in rock rings until the ban is lifted.
“I appreciate the community coming together to care for these areas,” Chaffee Fire Chief Robert Bertram said. “Cleaning out fire rings and removing excess rings helps keep everyone safer.”
Chaffee Recreation Rangers, from the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, Chaffee Recreation Adopters event coordinator Joe Greiner and Chaffee Fire staff joined 27 volunteers on the cleanup day.
Chaffee Recreation Adopters’ mission is to help the community care for all lands in the county. Volunteers use a mobile app to assess areas, report problems to land management agencies and take action such as the cleanup day.
Greiner praised the initiative of homeowners in the Mesa Antero area and their Browns Creek Alliance organization that led the cleanup. The program offers resources to help with similar events. Greiner said he is eager to help more organizations plan cleanups. Contact adopters@envisionchaffeecountry.org.
Chaffee Recreation Adopters is funded by Chaffee Common Ground, Great Outdoors Colorado and the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.