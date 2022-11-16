The We Are Chaffee initiative presented a series of locally made video shorts focused on “Stories of Home & Heart” recently in Salida and Buena Vista.
The free movie events included a diverse collection of stories created by Chaffee County community members during a workshop hosted in partnership with Colorado Mountain College, a press release reported.
The films featured storytellers sharing their perspectives about what home means to them and were followed by a question-and-answer session with the storytellers.
The storytellers were Deb Bass, Michele Williams, Megan Juba, Nancy Locke, Mark Dean, Sally Herndon and Anna Belin.
The story writers confirmed that home is much more than a structure. When asked what surprised them about these stories, one audience member said, “The diversity, depth and collaboration and how each story was felt deep inside my soul.”
In addition to the storytelling movie, Mike Bischoff, deputy director of the Chaffee Housing Authority, provided a housing update, and We Are Chaffee shared written stories displayed on storyboards for guests to read during the dinner.
Those short stories were written by Bianka Martinez, Megan Juba, Cecilia LaFrance and Luz Stella Diaz.
The storyboards will be displayed during December at Salida Regional Library and in January at the Buena Vista Library.
The goal of the We Are Chaffee storytelling initiative is to create conversation and action around housing and health equity in Chaffee County.
Becky Gray, Chaffee housing director, said, “Sharing stories is an important part of learning and understanding what is happening at the core of our community. The hope is that this increase in awareness will inspire advocacy for positive change by providing input to elected officials and on the county land use code update to ultimately create a healthier, more resilient community.”
In an audience survey after the event, 80 percent said they increased their awareness of both housing insecurity and health equity in Chaffee County during the event.
When asked what they envision Chaffee County looking like in five years, responses fell into two categories: optimistic and discouraged. The optimists mentioned seeing an increase in employment security, closing of the wage gap and increased innovative affordable housing.
One audience member said, “Lots of diversity of housing, diverse ideas and involvement in the community to provide homes, jobs and educational options for our citizens.”
The discouraged group stated concerns that Chaffee County is going to end up with an increased number of second-home owners purchasing property and current residents not being able to afford to live here anymore.
One audience member said, “I am quite concerned that housing prices are outrageous. In five years if we do not rally now with public and private sector partnerships that are aggressive, with affordable houses that are actually affordable, we will lose the essence of community, and small businesses will not be able to do business in our region. We have known this was coming; we must rally and support now all of those who are unable to live in the community.”
Anyone interested in participating in the next Colorado Mountain College/We Are Chaffee storytelling workshop can email Lmartin@chaffeecounty.org.
To view video stories, read the written stories, connect with the We Are Chaffee: Looking Upstream podcast and learn more about the storytelling initiative, visit www.wearechaffee.org.
