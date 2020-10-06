No zombies in Salida

Zombies will not be rising from the grave on F Street this Halloween.
The F Street Gang, which has performed to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” since 2011, as a Halloween treat for the community, has decided to let the zombies rest in peace this year.
Marlayna McKenzie said the group made the decision because the event usually draws a large crowd at each performance during the evening, and in light of COVID-19, this didn’t seem like the year to do it.
“We certainly look forward to coming out next year,” McKenzie said.
