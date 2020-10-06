No zombies in Salida

Zombies of the F Street Gang dance group lurch along to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during a 2016 Halloween performance. This year the group has decided to keep the zombies buried and cancel the annual show due to concerns about COVID-19 and crowds.

 

 File Photo by Arlene Shovald

Zombies will not be rising from the grave on F Street this Halloween.

The F Street Gang, which has performed to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” since 2011, as a Halloween treat for the community, has decided to let the zombies rest in peace this year.

Marlayna McKenzie said the group made the decision because the event usually draws a large crowd at each performance during the evening, and in light of COVID-19, this didn’t seem like the year to do it.

“We certainly look forward to coming out next year,” McKenzie said.

