What goes up must come down, and that includes the Wreaths Across America placed on the graves of veterans at Fairview Cemetery before Christmas.
Wreaths are allowed to remain on the graves until Feb. 19 since they are still in good shape.
“If they start to look shabby we’ll have to get them before that,” said Karen Lasher the Daughters of the American Revolution. “The original date for removal was Jan. 8, so we appreciate the extension. It allowed the vets to be honored longer.”
Volunteers are needed for the Feb. 19 removal, or possibly slightly before then if the wreaths get tattered. Also, any hobbyists wanting the frames are welcome to come on Feb. 19 and take what they want.
Cleanup starts about 10 a.m. and wreaths will be taken to the landfill and burned. The rings will be recycled for scrap metal. Volunteers can just show up or call 719-539-0777 for information.
Looking ahead to the next Wreaths Across America in December, if wreaths are purchased before Jan. 14, the wreath company will double the order: Buy one, get one free. So far 35 wreaths have been paid for, which amounts to 70 wreaths for next year.
“This is an excellent way for us to never have to leave a grave uncovered,” Lasher said.
This year about half the eligible graves at Fairview had wreaths because not enough wreaths were purchased. To take advantage of the two-for-one wreath price, order online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CO0233 (that’s CO for Colorado and the numbers 0233). This is the only site our local location will get credited for. Or mail a check to Barb Smith, 8380 CR 144, Salida, CO 81210 so she can have it postmarked by Jan. 14.
