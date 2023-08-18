The Board of Directors of the Salida Hospital Board held a special meeting Friday to move forward on some projects and purchases they hope to have wrapped up as soon as possible.
They unanimously approved to put out bids for a new parking lot to be used for employees. It will be located near the employee entrance, near the helipad, and will have a concrete path connecting it and the parking lot next to the Rocky Mountain Eye Center. Crabtree Engineering estimated the cost for the project to be $233,532. Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO Bob Morasko said the lot will produce about 80 new parking spots.
After the executive session, the board also unanimously approved Morasko to enter into contracts to purchase 910 and 915 Rush Drive. The first location is the former First Street Family, while the second location is an empty lot across the parking lot from First Street Family Health. The cost for 915 will be $235,000 while the First Street Family Health building will cost HRRMC $2,385,000.
Board president Dean Edwards said they had to hold the special meeting because Morasko was going to be out of the office on vacation and they wanted to get the contracts signed by Sept. 1, plus they wanted to get started collecting bids on the parking lot so they could finish the project before winter hindered any construction.
“We need to get moving on the parking lot and wanted to get the bids in, and the contracts signed,” Edwards said. “We want to get cooking on this.”
The board will hold its regular meeting Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
