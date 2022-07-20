Major indexes were higher this morning, helped by corporate earnings results that were better than feared.
Today’s rebound follows yesterday’s pullback that was triggered by Apple’s announcement to slow hiring and spending growth amid economic uncertainty.
Investors will be paying close attention to corporate guidance, as 72 of the S&P 500 companies are scheduled to release their earning results this week.
Crude oil was higher today at around $103, but the recently declining gas prices are providing relief for consumers.
The national average has dropped for 35 consecutive days and is now sitting below $4.50 per gallon for the first time since May.
Consistent with the positive tone in equity markets, long-term government bonds were slightly higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield at around 3 percent.
The recent batch of housing data reported this morning highlighted the headwinds for the housing market.
Housing starts for June declined 2 percent to a 1.56 million annualized rate, the fewest since September of last year.
Building permits, a proxy for future construction, also fell, indicating a further slowdown in housing activity in the months ahead.
The challenges to this interest-rate-sensitive sector were also reflected in yesterday’s release of homebuilder sentiment, which in July worsened by the most since the start of the pandemic.
With the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage nearly doubling since January to just below 6 percent, the sharp rise in borrowing costs is hurting affordability and curbing demand.
Because the starting point for consumer finances is much improved relative to past periods of housing-market softness, analysts said they don’t expect a sharp downturn for the sector, but think home prices will start to ease over the remainder of the year, which will help inflation moderate down the road.
About 15 percent of the S&P 500 companies are reporting second-quarter earnings this week from the financial, health care, materials and consumer sectors.
Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to grow 5 percent in the second quarter, and 10 percent for the full year.
With recession concerns at the forefront, the guidance offered will provide some clarity on how resilient the outlook for corporate profits is.
So far, companies have been able to manage the inflationary pressures well.
But because the economy is likely to slow further as monetary policy tightens and borrowing costs rise, we think that earnings estimates might need to come down some to reflect the more challenging backdrop.
However, equity valuations have declined by about 30 percent this year, likely partly discounting a slowdown in profit growth.
