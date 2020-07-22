Chaffee County planning commission voted unanimously to table Aspire Tours Limited Impact Review Tuesday after discovering missing information from the application.
The application was missing a water adequacy study and traffic study, both of which are required by the county land use code for limited impact reviews. Planners learned this information during an executive session with Daniel Tom, assistant county attorney.
Anderson Horn, planning commission chairman, suggested to applicants Kathrin Troxlor and Brian Erdner to agree to tabling the application until the reports can be properly filed.
Horn said the commissioners could vote on the application if Troxlor and Erdner wanted, but they would be voting on an incomplete application.
Troxlor and Erdner agreed to the motion.
No public comment was taken during the meeting.
