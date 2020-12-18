Terry Scanga receives Bob Appel Friends of the Arkansas Award

Ralph “Terry” Scanga was surprised recently to receive the Bob Appel Friends of the Arkansas Award, presented by the Arkansas River Basin Water Forum for 2020.
The annual award recognizes a person who has helped promote the best management practices in the usage of water in the Arkansas River basin.
Other considerations include the nominee’s length of service in the area of water resources, the impact of their accomplishments and their respect within the water community of the Arkansas River basin. Scanga has been with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District since 1987.
The award is usually presented at the annual Water Forum which was scheduled to be held in April at the SteamPlant in Salida, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the forum was not held.
Thus, the award was presented with just a few people from the water forum getting together at the local office and the majority of “attendees” on Zoom.
“It was a total surprise,” Scanga said. “Some of the board were together and called me into the room saying they had a question for me. Greg Felt, vice chairman of the Upper Arkansas Conservancy District presented the award.”
Jean Van Pelt, interim program manager, wrote, “We are proud of you and happy you have been recognized for this award, although we are disappointed that COVID-19 forbids us from honoring you in a more deserving way.”
The Award Selection Committee consists of past award recipients who choose from the nominees.
