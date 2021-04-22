Commissioners approved a continuation of the public hearing for The Meadows Farm Outdoor Theater and Event Venue major impact review until Aug. 17, at the request of the applicant during Chaffee County’s meeting Tuesday.
They also voted to continue a discussion on whether The Meadows must get a permit under Chapter 9 of the 1041 Permit regulations. Commissioners felt they did not have enough information, and would not until they held the public impact review.
Commissioners also voted unanimously to set an outdoor event maximum capacity of 2,000 people, require a COVID-19 control element be added to the health and safety plan of any event application made to the county and committed to review all standing public health orders each month at the Board of Health work session meeting, usually held the second Monday of each month.
Commissioners also unanimously approved the following:
• Set June 1-30 as the designated 30 day period of higher flows (1,400 cubic feet per second) under the county’s recreation in-channel diversion.
• A resolution to section 7.8.22 of the county land use code, reducing setbacks of marijuana optional premises cultivation centers or infused product manufacturing facilities from 500 feet to 150 feet.
• A resolution suspending acceptance and scheduling of any land use applications for vacating right of ways within Nathrop, pending a comprehensive transportation plan for the township.
• Approval of plumbing and electric building permit fee waivers for the amount of $3,500 from the Chaffee Housing Trust and refund $400 already paid.
• Move the work session, second and third meeting in June to the 14th, 15th and 22nd, due to the Colorado Counties Inc. conference held the second week of June.
• An underwriter engagement agreement for certificates of participation issuance.
