DENVER – Allison Brown contends that a lower court judge improperly supplanted the function of a jury by ruling against Brown in her fight with Chaffee County officials over how she can use land she owns.
Brown makes that contention in arguments submitted Sept. 19 to the federal appeals court in Denver.
A lower court judge in June granted judgment to the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners without having a trial for a jury decide the merits of Brown’s lawsuit against the board.
“The district court usurped the jury’s exclusive function to decide these matters,” wrote Brown’s attorney, Charles Cain, in his 59 pages of arguments.
Brown wants the appeals court to overturn the judgment and to instruct the lower court judge to conduct a trial in which jurors would decide whether the county violated Brown’s constitutional right to due process.
The commissioners will submit their arguments in coming weeks. The appellate judges are not expected to issue a decision until next year.
Brown and the commissioners are at loggerheads over how, under county zoning provisions, she can use her property at 11600 Antelope Road.
The county denied Brown a certificate of occupancy on a newly constructed home and concluded she was out of compliance with the county land use code.
Her lawsuit sought a jury trial and compensatory damages, or alternately nominal damages for mental, physical and emotional injuries as well as attorney’s fees and costs.
In 2019, Brown sued in Chaffee County District Court for allegedly depriving her of rights in violation of constitutional protections for due process and equal protection. The defendants removed the case to the U.S. District Court in Denver. It was there that Judge Regina M. Rodriguez ruled in June against Brown.
Rodriguez based her decision on written filings both sides had submitted and on courtroom proceedings as the case moved along.
Brown contends the judge “impermissibly resolved disputed fact issues” that Rodriguez should have let a jury resolve.
In a recent court filing, Brown’s attorney laid out her position that her property was zoned rural, “which permitted agricultural development, equestrian arenas and the maintenance of livestock and other animals. Dr. Brown purchased these properties for the purposes of forming a fox hunting club in Colorado. In line with that goal, Dr. Brown submitted a building permit application in 2016 for a caretaker’s residence for her fox hunting club to support the property and animals.”
Her attorney said the county classified her application as a permitted use, certified her zoning compliance and issued a building permit.
“Months later, prompted by disputes initiated by Dr. Brown’s neighbors, the County changed the classification of Dr. Brown’s use to classifications that required the County to conduct a limited impact review,” Cain asserted. “Without inspection, notice, or hearing, the County deemed her land use unlawful and in violation of the Chaffee County Land Use Code, which included alleged use violations of the previously approved structure that had not yet been completed let alone used.”
While the dispute was ongoing, she modified her use, curing the alleged violations, but the county in 2017 amended its land use code “specifically to target her,” her attorney contended in the recent filing.
