January’s Salida Soup has been, traditionally, a fundraiser for the event itself – and this month’s event is no exception.
Thursday’s Salida Soup 62: Feed The Future, is also when the Partnership for Community Action will talk about any changes to existing programs, launches of new programs and other events that will be happening in the coming months.
For example, Salida Soup itself has gone through some changes since the last Feed The Future event. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PfCA opted to take the Soup exclusively online in March 2020.
Working with one direct-action program or organization in the area, the organization helped raise awareness and much-needed support and money for community projects to keep area folks connected and cared for.
Organizers are still keeping the Soup online for now, but are hoping to go back to the three-presenter format for February’s Soup.
The Bookmarks and Burritos program is back for 2021, with a focus on getting kids to read about important and timely topics, and earn a free burrito from MO Burrito or Pancho’s in the process.
“We are grateful for the partnership with our local school and regional libraries in helping create compelling displays that encourage kids and, tangentially, the adults in their lives, to read and discuss the books of each month’s topic,” said Mark Monroe of the PfCA. “The events of 2020 showed us that it is important to have the difficult conversations with young people as soon and as often as possible, on topics like history, government, racial and social justice and women’s issues, to name a few.”
Two new Peer-to-Peer Online Meetups have also started in 2021 – the Spectrum Alliance Meetup and also the Trans Youth Weekly. Via Zoom, both groups connect community members with one another to talk about anything at all.
The Spectrum Alliance Meetup is for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies and takes place at 6 p.m. Mondays.
The Trans Youth Weekly is geared towards trans young people and their supporters and takes place at 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Both groups welcome all ages and identities to participate in these supportive, safe spaces created each week.
Organizers are also excited about the PfCA Labs in 2021, which will provide opportunities for the community to assess, experiment with, and build new programs related to advocacy, design, cultural empathy and storytelling.
The Advocacy Lab focuses on developing a dynamic leadership program, forming educational opportunities for citizens to learn about interacting with their government to actualize change and creating inventive school-aged programs on self-advocacy and government structures.
Community members are invited to join Salida Soup 62: Feed The Future at 6 p.m. Thursday by visiting salidasoup.org.
More information on all the programs at https://www.gopfca.com/ and hello@gopfca.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.