U.S. equities ended the day lower as increasing tensions with China created headwinds.
Technology and health care were the worst-performing sectors, while consumer discretionary held up best.
In economic news, the release of the updated coronavirus relief plan is expected to be delayed until next week.
In corporate news, 26 percent of companies in the S&P 500 have reported second-quarter earnings and 192 companies are scheduled to report next week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 202 points or .76 percent for the week.
In the bond market, the 30-year Treasury is trading lower at 1.23 percent and the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 58 percent.
In commodity markets, the spot price of gold rose $9.80 to $1,899.80 and the price of crude oil rose .15 cents to $41.22.
