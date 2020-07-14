Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser awarded Full Circle Restorative Justice with a grant worth $50,000 per year for two years Sunday at Thonoff Park.
Full Circle is based in Salida and serves the 11th Judicial District encompassing Chaffee, Park, Fremont and Custer counties. It was one of five Colorado organizations awarded grants that promote school justice partnerships and address the school-to-prison pipeline.
“We’re starting to build what we hope will be a statewide effort and Chaffee County is on the ground floor,” Weiser said at Sunday’s event. “I believe we can do better on the school-to-prison pipeline and that’s why I’m excited to partner with Full Circle.”
The grant is meant to support programs that provide alternatives to harsh punishment practices, like suspension and expulsion; enhance students’ emotional and physical wellbeing; and support youth after they have been released from incarceration to reduce their chances of re-entering the criminal justice system.
Kimberly Parker, Full Circle’s executive director, said their restorative justice program allows them to address “the root causes” of problems and “interrupt” the pipeline early on.
Specifically, she said there will be a dedicated restorative facilitator working for the schools.
Parker said traditional criminal justice focuses on punishment and the victims don’t have much of a say in what happens.
“It gives victims more of a voice,” Parker said about restorative justice. “It’s about finding a solution that works for the victim; the focus is on accountability.”
The process involves a facilitator leading a conversation, finding out what happened and its impacts. At the end, the parties involved come up with a binding agreement, outlining what the perpetrator is willing to do to make the situation right.
Weiser said that restorative justice is cheaper than traditional methods, more effective from the victim’s point of view and helps people’s lives not get railroaded by avoiding jail.
Weiser also used an anecdote to describe the current criminal justice system. “When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail,” he said.
According to a press release from Weiser, young people in our communities, especially youth of color, face a variety of barriers to success, including disparate rates of incarceration. One important contributing factor to our state’s level of incarceration is the school-to-prison pipeline, which disproportionately impacts youth of color.
“These innovative programs all represent promising strategies for helping students avoid the criminal justice system and, for some youth, transition back to school after being incarcerated,” Weiser said. “We are excited to support the work of our partners and to enable youth – especially youth of color and economically disadvantaged youth – to have a better and fairer chance to set and achieve their goals.”
Parker credited students in the jurisdiction for asking for a restorative justice program to be implemented here.
”I’m really thankful to the school administrators and leaders and students who wanted to have a school program,” Parker said. She also said multi-year grant will help “stabilize the program.”
