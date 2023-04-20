Lady Spartans blank Atlas Prep

While the Salida High School girls’ soccer team blanked Atlas Preparatory School 5-0 Tuesday, the Lady Gryphons did present a unique challenge to the team.
Coach Heidi Slaymaker said the Lady Spartans play a style of soccer where they try and get the ball behind defenders, but that Atlas Prep played a very compact defense.
“All of our players, except for our goal keeper, were all within about 30 yards of their goal most of the game,” Slaymaker said. “We made some changes at halftime, which helped to open the field up.”
Salida’s first goal, about halfway through the first half, was actually scored by Atlas Prep on themselves, as the ball was bouncing around in a large group of players.
Salida scored two more in the final minutes to go into halftime up 3-0.
After making adjustments to counter the Lady Gryphon’s compact defense, the Lady Spartans scored two more in the first part of the second half, before sending in players off the bench.
“It was really great that everyone got to contribute,” Slaymaker said.
Junior Eva Capozza had two goals, while junior Grace McFarland had one and sophomore Elle Farnsworth had one.
This was the team’s first league game, and they are now 5-4 overall and 1-0 in the Tri-Peaks League.
The Lady Spartans will face off against Buena Vista at 4 p.m. today in BV. This will be a non-league game against the 5-2 lady Demons.
“This is our rival game, and there is always an emotional price that comes in,” Slaymaker said. “We’ll need to up our mental game. It’s always a crapshoot when it comes to your rival game. You never know how things might go.”
