Chaffee County Public Health nurse receives promotion

Chaffee County Public Health nurse Emily Anderson was recently promoted to the position of deputy director to take effect April 1.
She is the first to hold that position in the department.
Anderson has served Chaffee County as a public health nurse for almost ten years with a focus on maternal and family health, immunizations, healthy homes and education and outreach a press release stated.
She earned her bachelor of arts degree in communication from Grove City College, Grove City, Pennsylvania, bachelor of science degree in nursing from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and is an International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners certified lactation consultant.
During her tenure with Chaffee County Public Health, Anderson has managed several state grants, helped lead the Chaffee County Breastfeeding Coalition, and provided countless families with nurse home visitation support.
Chaffee County Publid Health director Andrea Carlstrom said, “I can’t think of a better suited deputy. Emily’s professionalism, compassion, and poise have been a tremendous asset to our county’s health department for almost a decade. She has been a critical and valuable member of our COVID-19 response team and is a huge reason for our success in navigating the pandemic.”
Anderson said, “Working as a public health nurse in the midst of a pandemic has been both challenging and rewarding. There have been moments, professionally and personally, that have pushed me close to a breaking point, but also shown me the incredible resilience of my family, our team and Chaffee County.”
“I’m incredibly honored to take on this position and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for our department and the health of our county,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.