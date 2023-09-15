The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that Colo. 9 reopened Wednesday night after a bridge was replaced north of Alma.
Crews replaced the old structure, originally built in 1938 and functionally obsolete, with an aluminum box culvert, aluminum headwalls and wingwalls, a press release stated. Crews worked continuously over the last seven days to replace the structure.
CDOT stated that some traffic impacts will continue as crews complete guardrail installation, pavement markings and other items for about a month.
Thank you all for your patience and understanding over the last seven days, as our crews have been working to complete the replacement of the concrete box culvert. Closing CO 9 for seven days allowed the contractor to get in and out of the area versus having months of alternating lane closures. The closure saved 91 days of one-lane, alternating traffic, decreased project costs and decreased impacts to wetlands, wildlife habitats and migration patterns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.