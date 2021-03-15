Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that work on Colo. 17 south of Hooper would resume on today.
For the week March 15-19, motorists traveling in the area will find crews working throughout the project installing guardrail and should experience only temporary delays.
Work will take place from mile post 84.5 to 118.4.
Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the work zone.
Project work hours are daylight hours, Monday through Friday.
Motorists will encounter brief closures with single lane alternating traffic.
The speed limit is reduced to 40 mph through the work zone.
Flagging personnel will be on sight to direct traffic through the area as construction equipment enters and exits the work zone.
