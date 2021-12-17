The Salida school board chose Jenn Schuchman to represent District 5 and Matt Hobbs for the at-large seat recently vacated by Joel McBride, to complete the seven-member board.
The District 5 seat had no candidates during the November election.
Four people expressed interest in the District 5 seat: Schuchman, Carol Merovka, Bill Alderton and Jeff Graf.
Those four, along with Hobbs, Abby Jefferson, Adam Martinez and Justin Veltri, were in the running for the at-large seat.
Both Schuchman and Hobbs were elected unanimously by the board Tuesday after a work session where candidates introduced themselves to the board and were interviewed.
The pair immediately took their oath of office and began their duties as board members.
Board member Jodi Breckenridge Petit thanked the “extraordinary group of citizens” who stepped up to take part in the process.
Representatives from Solvista Health gave a report on the district’s partnership with Solvista to address mental health issues with students.
Mental health issues among children and teens have seen an increase in the past couple of years, especially in light of COVID-19, according to Children’s Hospital Colorado.
With the addition of Solvista services in the schools, the number of service hours have increased from 50 to 90 hours a week, and 73 students are now enrolled in therapy services, up from 50 in June.
The board heard an update on the district’s strategic planning from Jackie Webb and Cindy Ward of Onward Education Consulting.
They said, through the focus group process, themes have been identified for the next steps in the process.
One of the major strengths in the district that has been identified is its partnerships, most recently with Colorado Mountain College.
Discussions will continue with staff and community members to further identify desired outcomes, especially at the high school level, and how to achieve them.
In other business the board:
• Approved the mill levy certification. According to the state, Salida School District must increase its mill levy by 10.12 mills over the next 10 years. This will be done with an annual increase of 1 mill per year until that rate is achieved.
The board also approved by a vote of 4-3 a gap analysis contract for an independent study of the district’s emergency operation plan and protocols.
Superintendent David Blackburn advised tabling the matter until January.
Hobbs and Paschall voted against the contract. Schuchman abstained.
The board finished its meeting by assigning committee positions.
