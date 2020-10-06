As the Oct. 20 public hearing on the City of Salida’s 2021 budget draws near, council discussed several open items and whether to include them in the budget at its work session on Monday.
The city recently learned that $960,000 originally earmarked for soaking pools is not sufficient to accomplish the vision and would need to be increased by about $700,000.
With interest rates currently low, council decided to leave the soaking pools in the proposed budget and is considering finding financing for the remaining part.
With year to date calls increasing 23 percent, from 4,100 last year to 5,032 this year, the Salida Police Department is requesting $71,000 to hire an additional officer. Chief Russ Johnson said theft, criminal mischief and harassment are all up this year.
After some discussion, council decided to leave the $71,000 as a contingency item outside of the police budget that could be utilized if the need continues.
Council kept a one-time capital improvement of $100,000 in the budget to be used to expand taxi lanes at the airport.
Council discussed recycling and administrator Drew Nelson reported there are some potential curbside options.
Council member Alisa Pappenfort questioned whether recycling plastic was worth the cost, but Angel of Shavano responded that not collecting plastics No. 1 and 2 would result in a loss in revenue and actually increase the cost of recycling here, noting that the city isn’t paying for plastics No. 3-7 being recycled already.
Council also left three grant requests in the proposed budget as well as $124,302 for cost of living adjustments for staff.
Council will have a draft power point of the budget to review at its next work session.
The meeting began with Ehlers giving a financial presentation to the city. Ehler’s Jim Mann said the main building block to start with is to have a healthy general fund, which he said Salida has.
The Capital Improvement Fund, however, is adequate through 2026, but then out paces funding. Mann said increasing the city sales tax or implementing a property tax could help, but added the city has 1-3 years to address the future concerns of the CIF.
Salida High School senior Lief Gislason also talked with council about the possibility of leaving the lights on until 9:30 p.m. at the Alpine Park basketball courts. Gislason and some of his teammates for Salida also got community members, including those who live in the Alpine Park neighborhood, to sign a petition in support of the change.
Councilman Justin Critelli called it a no-brainer and said he likes seeing the park utilized.
Council directed staff to draft something so it could make a formal action at an upcoming meeting.
Council also received three applications for two open alternative spots on its planning commission.
Two of the applicants, David B. Haynes and Suzanne Copping, attended the work session to get interviewed by council. At tonight’s regular meeting, council is scheduled to make a decision on who gets the spots.
