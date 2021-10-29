by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The City of Salida collected a total of $1,211,361 in sales taxes for August, up 19.9 percent from last year’s August collection of $1,010,513.
Salida collected $884,262 from the city’s 3 percent sales tax, $313,138 from the shared sales tax from Chaffee County and $13,961 in marijuana tax.
The estimated budget for August was $981,557, a difference of $229,804, or 23.4 percent.
Salida breaks its 3 percent sales tax into different sectors based on the North American Industry Classification System.
• Retail Trade – $578,091, up 15.3 percent from 2020.
• Accommodation and Food – $186,775, up 17.8 percent.
• Manufacturing – $23,276, up 24.2 percent.
• Wholesale trade – $28,917, up 24.2 percent.
• Construction – $15,094, up 606.6 percent.
• Information – $7,957, up 44.9 percent.
• Real estate, rental and leasing – $4,635, up 12.6 percent.
• All other – $39,517, up 25 percent.
So far this year, the city has collected $8,327,819 in total taxes, a 26.1 percent difference over 2020, when it collected $6,605,560 through August.
Tax collections for this year break down to $6,118,950 for the 3 percent sales tax, $2,134,754 for shared tax and $74,115 in marijuana taxes.
The year-to-date breakdown is:
• Retail Trade – $4,132,682, up 18.1 percent from 2020.
• Accommodation and Food – $1,164,230, up 55 percent.
• Manufacturing – $179,248, up 27.6 percent.
• Wholesale trade – $176,304, up 44.6 percent.
• Construction – $89,249, down 3.1 percent.
• Information – $55,490, down 35.8 percent.
• Real estate, rental and leasing – $23,402, down 44.5 percent.
• All other – $289,345, up 111.5 percent.
