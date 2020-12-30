Chaffee County shoveled out Tuesday morning from a winter storm that dropped about 8 inches of snow in Salida, 10 inches in Buena Vista and 14 inches in Alpine.
Monarch Mountain saw 5 inches of overnight accumulation, bringing mid-mountain base depth at the winter sports area to 29 inches.
The storm brought .54 inch of much-needed precipitation to Salida.
Colorado Department of Transportation enacted commercial vehicle traction laws on Poncha Pass, which were suspended by 10 a.m. Tuesday
U.S. 285 between Salida and Buena Vista and U.S. 24 from Trout Creek Pass to Lake County were icy and snow-packed as was U.S. 50 through Bighorn Sheep Canyon.
The National Weather Service predicts clear skies through New Year’s Day with highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits and teens.
