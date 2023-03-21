U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse recently called on U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to suspend a decision on the Special Use Authorization for the Uinta Basin Railway Project until a supplemental review is conducted to fully evaluate the effects of the project on Colorado’s local communities and environment. 

“A train derailment that spills oil in the headwaters of the river would be catastrophic not only to our state’s water supplies, wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation assets, but also to the broader River Basin,” Bennet and Neguse wrote. “It is beyond reckless to expose these sensitive areas of our state to these additional risks.”

