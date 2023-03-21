U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse recently called on U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to suspend a decision on the Special Use Authorization for the Uinta Basin Railway Project until a supplemental review is conducted to fully evaluate the effects of the project on Colorado’s local communities and environment.
“A train derailment that spills oil in the headwaters of the river would be catastrophic not only to our state’s water supplies, wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation assets, but also to the broader River Basin,” Bennet and Neguse wrote. “It is beyond reckless to expose these sensitive areas of our state to these additional risks.”
The proposed Uinta Basin Railway Project could ship 4.6 billion gallons of waxy crude oil per year through Utah, including the Ashley National Forest, and Colorado, including more than 100 miles directly alongside the headwaters of the Colorado River – the water supply for nearly 40 million Americans, 30 tribal nations, millions of acres of agricultural land and a cornerstone of Colorado’s recreation and tourism economies.
The rail route would also increase the amount of hazardous materials traveling through Denver.
“Although we agree it is vital to secure our domestic energy supply, we do not accept that it requires imperiling the Colorado River or the local communities that live along it,” the lawmakers stated.
“The disaster unfolding in East Palestine, Ohio, is a terrible reminder that train derailments do occur, and that the damage from transporting hazardous materials by rail can be catastrophic. We urge you to prevent this dangerous project from moving forward until a robust supplemental review can be completed.”
In July, Bennet and Neguse called on the Biden administration to undertake an additional comprehensive review to determine whether the environmental and risk analysis conducted to date fully considers the effects of the Uinta Basin Railway Project on Colorado’s communities, watersheds and forests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.