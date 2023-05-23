Chaffee County commissioners recently approved recommendations by the Citizens Advisory Committee for $1,474,543 in grant awards to 18 recipients during the spring Chaffee Common Ground funding cycle.

The grant funding package includes $455,451 for forest health and wildfire resilience, $602,792 to sustain rural landscapes and $416,300 for recreation management that protects watersheds and landscapes in Chaffee County. Matching cash and in-kind funds total $2,865,711, according to a press release.

