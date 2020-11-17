Chaffee County’s two-week positivity rate is edging toward 6 percent as the number of cases continues to rise.
As of Monday the county’s 14-day case count reached 65 with 16 of those cases reported from Friday through Sunday.
That gave the county a two-week positivity rate of 5.92 percent.
Monday new mitigations went into effect to try to stem the growth of the virus in Chaffee County.
Those new protocols are part of a Public Health Order issued by Chaffee County Public Health.
Chaffee county has been in the state’s yellow, or concern zone, but the recent uptick in cases caused public health to submit mitigations designed to keep the county out of the orange, or high risk zone, for as long as possible.
CCPH is recommending avoiding all high-risk activities between now and Thanksgiving.
For any activity public health advises:
• Follow all safety precautions.
• Be mindful of any symptoms similar to COVID-19 symptoms.
• If you are feeling sick, please be transparent and honest with your doctor and/or CCPH.
• If you think you might have COVID-19, get tested.
COVID-19 testing is done from 10:30 a.m. – noon Mondays – Fridays in Salida at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., in the C Street parking lot.
In Buena Vista testing is done from 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays at the Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
All tests are now a mouth swab rather than nasal swab and results are usually coming back within 48-72 hours.
Testing is still by appointment only.
Appointments must be scheduled by 4 p.m. the day before the testing clinic.
A required consent form is available at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus. Scroll down to the big blue button that reads “CCPH Consent Form for COVID-19 Testing.”
To be screened and scheduled for an appointment, call 719-539-4510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.