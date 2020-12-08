by Mountain Mail Staff
The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement will be joining forces for their ‘The Heat is On’ holiday driving under the influence enforcement, which runs through Dec. 14.
Enforcement of ‘The Heat is On’ may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty, with 81 agencies working together on the program this year.
CDOT and Lyft ride-share are also working together on a new program to offer free rides home.
CDOT and the Governor’s Highway Safety Administration are helping provide 1,000 Lyft ride credit codes at $10 each as part of the “Gift of Lyft” promotion.
At 10 a.m. every Thursday in December, 200 ride credits will launch in targed cities and be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who sign the “Gift of Lyft” pledge.
Codes will be available for residents of the following cities
• Colorado Springs – Dec. 10
• Thornton – Dec. 17
• Denver – Dec. 24
• Colorado Springs – Dec. 31
For additional information go to http://www.giftoflyft.com.
As of Nov. 1, 2020 there have been 168 traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver, up 14 percent from last year, despite decreased volume.
Alcohol use, including excessive drinking, has increased nationally during COVID-19, CDOT reported.
Average drinks per day has increased 27 percent and binge drinking has increased by 26 percent, with the largest increases in excessive drinking in western states, including Colorado.
