A special Business After Hours event Thursday at Salida Golf Cabin raised more than $5,000 for the Shop With a Cop program.
The program provides an opportunity for disadvantaged youngsters to go Christmas shopping with a law enforcement officer.
Gary Buchanan, president of the Vaqueros, ambassadors for Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, said this was the first time the monthly Business After Hours event was used as a fundraiser for the program, and the goal was to “drive this thing through the roof.”
He said he hoped it would become an annual event.
Buchanan said 148 people paid to attend the event. He said the event was terrific and the community really stepped forward and was supportive.
In addition to money garnered from the $10 cost of admission, Buchanan said about 20 vendors donated items for a silent auction.
He said some of the winning bids on auction items surpassed the actual value of the items.
With food and drinks being donated by Salida Golf Cabin, all of the proceeds from the event went toward the Shop With a Cop program.
Also contributing to the total were proceeds from Fat Axes, which set up its mobile axe targets at the venue and charged folks to have a go.
Buchanan said he was genuinely surprised and really happy about the outcome of the event and the amount raised for Shop With a Cop.
