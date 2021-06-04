Fremont County was recently certified by a national nonprofit for functionally ending veteran homelessness.
It is just the 12th community in the country to achieve functional zero for veteran homelessness, a dynamic measure for ending veteran homelessness, a press release reported.
Reaching functional zero means that fewer veterans are experiencing homelessness than can be housed in a month. Certification came from Built for Zero, a national initiative of more than 80 cities and counties across the country working to measurably end homelessness, led by the nonprofit Community Solutions.
Seven partner organizations worked together to achieve the milestone: Solvista Health, Starpoint, Fremont County Department of Human Services, Fremont County Veteran Service Officer, Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments Housing Authority, the City of Cañon City and Loaves and Fishes Ministries. The local team, as well as Built for Zero work across the state, is also supported by Kaiser Permanente.
“Creating a Built for Zero Team in Fremont County has been a complete game changer in effectively addressing what has been a growing local homeless population,” said Cañon City Mayor Ashley Smith. “One of the major shifts was realizing there wasn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but by creating a by-name list, the Built for Zero team could tailor a solution for each homeless person and household.
“With steadfast commitment our local Built for Zero team has worked wonders in giving a hand up for our homeless to reconnect to family, start choosing better life choices, and re-enter society with housing, stability and work.”
DeeDee Clement, executive director of Loaves and Fishes Ministries, said, “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without collaboration across the community to work together to identify each veteran in need of shelter and support. Our work isn’t done. We understand it will be critical for us to continue working together to protect zero – and continue working toward a future where homelessness is rare and brief for all.”
Rick M. Garcia, executive director of the state’s Department of Local Affairs, said, “We are hopeful that this achievement will inspire other communities to adopt a similar approach and build on these efforts for all those experiencing chronic homelessness whether they are adults, young adults, families or seniors.”
