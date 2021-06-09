One man suffered serious injuries when the Toyota 4-Runner he was driving collided with a Kenworth semi-tractor and trailer shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The wreck took place on U.S. 285 just north of Fairplay, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Paul Clark reported in an email.
A white Toyota 4-Runner driven by an unidentified 73 year old male from Avon was traveling northbound on U.S. 285. The Kenworth tractor and trailer driven by Timothy Hoffmeyer, 62 of Westminster, was traveling southbound.
The Toyota crossed over the center line in front of the south-bound semi-tractor-trailer and the two collided. It then went off the west side of the road, rolled down an embankment and came to a final rest. Meanwhile, the Kenworth and its trailer jackknifed, coming to a rest in the southbound lane.
The driver of the Toyota suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital, the driver of the semi was uninjured. There were no other occupants in either vehicles.
The highway was closed while crews cleaned up the site. It reopened at about 4:30 p.m.
