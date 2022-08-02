It was hog heaven for buyers during the 4-H Junior Market Livestock Sale Friday night as 71 swine sold among 109 total sales.
Merielle Stamm, county 4-H extension agent, said she thought the livestock sale went “great.”
“We had double the amount of pigs we had in previous years. It made for a longer show, but I was really pleased because you didn’t really see any price decrease,” she said.
The sale lasted from 6:30 until 11 p.m., during which time a total of $423,825 was sold by auctioneer Randy Lewis.
Lewis sold 19 steers for a total of $125,450, an average of $6,602 per head.
Jacob Walke raised the 1,258- pound Grand Champion steer, which sold to Lowry Contracting for $14,000.
Sheep averaged $2,978.57 each for a total of seven animals for $20,850.
The Grand Champion sheep, weighing 140 pounds, was raised by Quin Lewis and sold for $6,750 to C&J Automotive.
Sydney Rohrich’s 89-pound Grand Champion goat sold at market for $4,200 to Collegiate Peaks Bank. 4-Hers sold six goats for a total of $11,650, averaging $1,941.66 per animal.
Two sets of three rabbits sold for $5,400, averaging $2,700 per cage.
Keygan Rohrich raised the Grand Champion rabbit, which sold for $1,950 to Faricy Boys Automotive.
4-Hers were not able to take poultry to the fair this year due to poultry influenza.
Four 4-Hers, Cash Courson, Catie Courson, Ashton Daley and Micah Wheeler, sold their birds in a donation auction for a total of $2,675, averaging $668.75 each.
The actual birds were not at the event but the buyers were able to purchase photos of the animals.
The fair was not devoid of judging for the poultry. 4-H judges received seven videos of the entries that the kids submitted.
“It was unfortunate we were unable to have the poultry show due to HPAI poultry influenza,” Stamm said. “But the kids made really wonderful videos. They were able to judge those kids including in the round robin so they received buckles.”
Micah Wheeler received Grand Champion for her market turkey and Cash Courson received Reserve Champion poultry.
In the round robin Lily Egbert received first in the junior class for showmanship poultry and Aston Daley received second.
Also in round robin, Molly McMurry took first in senior showmanship and Clara Streeter placed second in poultry.
Scanga Meat purchased the Grand Champion swine, a 251-pound animal raised by Chase Shellabarger, for $8,000.
The 71 swine sold for a total of $257,800, averaging $3,630.99.
Pavement Maintenance purchased Kylee Davis’ 1,345-pound Reserve Grand Champion steer for $12,000.
Kruz Bennett showed the 141-pound Reserve Grand Champion sheep, which sold to Kate Woolman and Marcus Scanga of State Farm Insurance for $4,900.
United Roofing purchased the 283-pound Reserve Grand Champion swine for $7,700 from Maci Pridemore.
The Reserve Grand Champion goat shown by Sydney Rohrich and weighing 109 pounds sold to Scanga Meat.
Three Reserve Grand Champion rabbits from Jason LaRue sold for $3,450 to Salida Auto and Diesel.
Buyers donated three sheep back to the 4-H fund. In all they raised $1,100.
