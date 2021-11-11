Salida has seen an increase in its sales tax collection every month of 2021 so far, with March and April having the largest increases from previous years, at 42.9 and 48.2 percent respectively.
The city receives sales tax in three forms: a 3 percent city sales tax, a shared countywide sales tax and a marijuana sales tax. Numbers cited here represent the combination of all three taxes.
While March and April saw the largest increases – with $997,100 in March compared to $697,546 in March 2020 and $974,252 in April 2021 compared to $657,586 in 2020 – July saw the biggest total tax collection amount for the city so far.
In July the city collected $1,255,234 in combined sales tax, compared to $1,075,398 in July 2020.
August had the second biggest collection, bringing in $1,211,361 compared to $1,010,513 in August 2020.
Each month also saw an increase between what the city budgeted for the month and the amount of sales tax actually collected.
April had the biggest difference, 47.8 percent, with the city budgeting $659,142 and collecting $974,252.
March was the second biggest gain between budget and actual, 41.3 percent, budgeting $705,413 while collecting $997,100.
July had the lowest difference, at 16.6 percent, collecting $1,266,234 while budgeting $1,085,875.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.