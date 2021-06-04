Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ricardo Carreon-Ramirez, 32, of Leadville May 21 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting, vehicle did not have turn signals as required and driving after license revoked. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Amos Charles Spencer, 43, Wheatridge, was arrested May 21 on charges of criminal impersonation and domestic violence, violation of a restraining order and open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond on the new charges and in lieu of $10,000 bail on the warrants.
Dylan Jacob Phelps, 24, Salida, was arrested May 20 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Donald Gary Dederick, 60, Buena Vista, was arrested May 20 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Cody John Arnold, 29, Breckenridge, was arrested May 20 on charges of failure to appear, prohibited use of weapons, driving under the influence of alcohol, weaving, speeding and driving a vehicle while license under restraint. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Matthew James Hunter, 34, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 20 on a charge of child abuse. He was released on a summons.
Alyssa Ann Ginger, 21, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 18 on a charge of harassment. She was released on a summons.
Michelle Kay Swanson, 51, Poncha Springs, was arrested May 18 on a charge of harassment. She was released on a summons.
Jill Michelle Solberg, 45, Colorado Springs, was arrested May 18 on a charge of harassment. She was released on a summons.
Lyle Sanford Haws, 53, Buena Vista, was arrested May 18 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Chase Brady Cordova, 25, Salida, was arrested May 17 on a charge of harassment. He was released on a summons.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
