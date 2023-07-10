Aggressive Does go after Dog-walkers

Those walking their dogs might want to be wary of the deer in town during this time of year.
Sean Shepherd of Colorado Parks and Wildlife said there are generally two periods during the year during which deer can be aggressive — around June and July when female deer have fawns and the mothers and fawns are separate but in the same vicinity, and in the fall during mating season when the bucks are in town.
In the last 10 days there have been several deer attacks on dog-walkers, Salidan Danielle Potts said, including her own experiences and those of a couple friends. Potts has lived in Salida for 21 years, near the Courthouse, and has four dogs.
The first time Potts said she was attacked was by one deer on the way home from the Monarch Spur Trail before 7 a.m. July 3. A deer jumped out at her from behind a car, she said, and quickly approached her and her dog Winston.
“I let the leash go and she chased my dog into our driveway,” she said.
The second time happened July 5, this time around 10:30 a.m., she said, because she had waited a bit longer to see if she would be able to avoid the deer.
“I was just about to go up Poncha Boulevard and we got approached by a deer. I was yelling, waving my hands and she just kept coming towards us.” She said her dog is afraid of the deer and does not ever bark or act aggressive towards them.
She let her dog go again and the deer chased him. “She got him pinned down and I think he got away,” she said.
After pursuing her dog around the First Presbyterian Church, a car at a stop sign chased the deer across the street, she said. She was waiting by the car when two more deer came up the road towards her showing signs of aggression, she said.
The car owner allowed Potts and her dog to get in the back of her car and drove around the block in order to get them home safely. “I thanked them a million times but I never got their names,” Potts said.
“I’m just concerned; there’s children who walk their dogs, elderly people who walk their dogs… if that had been a child they could have been really hurt.”
Potts continued, “The Department of Wildlife and the City Council need to look at how healthy these deer are and what the count is. I feel like I can’t even walk to Safeway.”
City Councilman Mike Pollock said, “We have (deer attacks) happen more than people realize. It’s getting annoying and I really feel for people who are afraid.”
People have reported being attacked in past years, he said, but because the state is in charge of all wildlife the city can’t really do anything about it themselves, as hunting with firearms or bows is not permitted in town.
However, some solutions are being discussed, Pollock said. Cañon City routinely regulates the deer population with bow hunting, he said, an idea that is on the table for Salida’s deer problems.
The last count for the deer was about 10 years ago, he said, and there were around 200 or 300 he estimated.
“It does help for us to know when you’re being affected,” Pollock said. “My position is it’s not fair to people to not be able to walk down the alley or street without worrying. We can’t put animals above people; that’s ridiculous.”
Pollock can be contacted at mike.pollock@salidaelected.com.
Shepherd’s advice is to give the deer space and to understand that this period in their lives is temporary. Signs of deer aggression can include when a doe’s ears are pinned back or when they are walking towards you stiff-legged, he said.
