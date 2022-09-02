George Blake leaves Salida

George Blake and his three daughters gather as a family at Tuesday’s farewell party for Blake, who is moving to Monte Vista. The World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor is leaving Salida after 40 years to live at Veterans Community Living at Homelake. Blake, at front, is accompanied by, from left, Bobbie Swift, Peggy Glaser and Colleen Trinko.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Longtime resident George Blake said Tuesday what he will miss the most about Salida, his home of 40 years, is the people.

Blake, 101, a World War II veteran and Chaffee County’s sole Pearl Harbor survivor, is pulling up stakes and moving to Veterans Community Living at Homelake in Monte Vista.

