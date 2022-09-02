George Blake leaves Salida

Longtime resident George Blake said Tuesday what he will miss the most about Salida, his home of 40 years, is the people.
Blake, 101, a World War II veteran and Chaffee County’s sole Pearl Harbor survivor, is pulling up stakes and moving to Veterans Community Living at Homelake in Monte Vista.
The centenarian is most often seen walking his dog, Shelby, on the mesa, playing bingo at the Elks Lodge on Thursday nights and riding in a convertible in local parades as a Pearl Harbor survivor.
He is one of the estimated fewer than 1,500 survivors alive today.
Now he’s starting a new chapter away from the city he has called home for so long.
Blake said he moved five times for work, “but Salida is the best town ever.”
Blake and his wife, Helen, retired to Salida in 1983. The couple lived here longer than anywhere else. Helen died in 2013 at age 92.
Since then Blake has lived alone in his townhouse on the mesa.
He made a habit of walking Shelby even when he started needing a walker.
Shelby won’t be coming with him to Homelake but will be taken home to Illinois to live with one of Blake’s daughters.
All three of his daughters, Bobbie Swift of Maple Park, Illinois, Colleen Trinko of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and Peggy Glaser of Annandale, New Jersey, were in town to help their father make the move to Monte Vista.
Swift said it will be strange to not have a reason to come to Salida after so many years.
Blake said he is looking forward to having other veterans to talk to at Homelake after having lived alone.
He said he will live in a cottage and will have a little more help at Homelake.
A going-away party was held for Blake Tuesday evening at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, which included family, longtime friends and other veterans.
Blake is a longtime member of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 and Angel of Mount Shavano Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No 3820.
Glenn Mallory, adjutant and quartermaster for the local VFW post, said the word that comes to mind with Blake is “dedication.”
Mallory noted the many veterans’ causes and community services Blake has been involved with, including his raising more than $10,000 for the Chaffee Community Foundation Emergency Relief Fund, a response to COVID-19.
Upon hearing of a 99-year-old veteran in England who had raised money by taking 100 walks around his garden, Blake set about taking Shelby out for 100 walks before his 100th birthday to raise funds for the relief fund.
He finished his walks in September, several months before his January birthday, having raised about $5,000.
At a celebration of his accomplishment in September, he was presented with an additional $2,500 for the fund from the Wish of a Lifetime program. By the time his birthday rolled around, he had raised more than $10,000.
“He’s a good citizen,” Mallory said.
American Legion chaplain Len Baldini said Mallory is a “cherished veteran.”
“He’s a gift to this town,” Baldini said. “We’re going to miss George.”
Blake said all the publicity he has gotten over the years is “humbling.”
Those who wish to send Blake a card can mail it to his new address: P.O Box 98, Homelake, CO 81135.
