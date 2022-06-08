As the average cost of regular unleaded gasoline hit a record $4.72 per gallon in Colorado Monday, Salida grew closer to the national average of $4.919 per gallon.
Average price for a gallon of diesel in Colorado also broke records hitting $5.468.
A-1 Auto Service on U.S. 50 in Salida hit 4.999 per gallon of regular unleaded on Monday and 5.699 for diesel.
AAA reported the average retail price in Chaffee County was $4.806 per gallon Monday.
The Shell and Sinclare stations on U.S. 50 advertised $4.999, Loaf and Jug and Phillips 66 advertised $4.799 and Conoco advertised $4.769 Tuesday.
The counties nearest to Chaffee reported the following: Park $4.911; Lake $4.899; Gunnison $4.768; Saguache 4.699; and Fremont $4.678.
Nationally, the average price of regular unleaded was reported at $4.919; mid grade $5.263; premium $5.554; diesel $5.684; and E85 at $4.225.
The price of crude oil rose to $119.98 per barrel Tuesday, the highest level since March.
AAA reported that increased oil demand outpaced the tight global supply.
Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose during the last days of May and the first few days of June in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel.
The result: the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86, AAA reported.
“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 bbl to 219 million bbl last week.
A bbl is a unit of measurement equivalent to 42 U.S. gallons.
Meanwhile, gasoline demand grew from 8.8 million barrels per day (b/d) to 8.98 million b/d as drivers fueled up for Memorial Day weekend travel.
These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices. Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight, according to AAA.
The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases: Michigan (+45 cents), Illinois (+41 cents), Indiana (+41 cents), Wisconsin (+39 cents), Ohio (+38 cents), Nebraska (+37 cents), Kentucky (+36 cents), Colorado (+35 cents), Minnesota (+34 cents) and Texas (+32 cents).
The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: California ($6.34), Nevada ($5.49), Hawaii ($5.47), Oregon ($5.41), Washington ($5.40), Illinois ($5.40), Alaska ($5.37), Washington, D.C. ($5.06) and Michigan ($5.05).
Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2 to settle at $118.87. WTI is West Texas Intermediate, a light, sweet crude oil that serves as one of the main global oil benchmarks.
Crude prices rose last week after OPEC+ announced it would increase monthly production to 648,000 b/d in July and August instead of 400,000 b/d as previously planned.
However, the market is still concerned that supply could remain tight as the European Union works to implement a 90 percent ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year.
Additionally, prices were boosted after EIA reported that total domestic stocks decreased by 5.1 million bbl to 414.7 million bbl.
The current storage level is approximately 13.5 percent lower than a year ago, contributing to rising crude prices.
For this week, crude prices could rise again if EIA’s next report shows another decrease in total domestic stocks.
Drivers can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also map a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.