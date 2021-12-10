City Administrator Drew Nelson clarified during the Nov. 16 city council meeting that recent changes to parking fees, which include a $30 fee for court costs and $5 for a victim’s fund, will only apply if a ticket recipient either fails to pay the original $20 fine within the allotted time or chooses to take the ticket to court.
The Mountain Mail incorrectly reported how the new fees would be collected.
When asked if he found it confusing, Mayor Dan Shore, a former councilman, said it was a little confusing at first, but “when I heard stuff between the hearings, it gave me more context.”
“We know more and talk more about these things, so we assume other people do as well,” Shore said. “That can be dangerous, to assume they know what we know.”
When asked if charging court costs to someone who chooses to fight the ticket would be charging them for the right to justice, Shore said he’d have to talk to the city administrator and city attorney about that.
After meeting with them, Shore said, “It is the judge’s decision to implement the fee, but if the charges are dropped, it is our opinion that the fees should be dropped as well.”
When asked why the city chose to use court fees instead of sales tax if more money was needed to support court costs, Shore said it’s a “slippery slope,” since there are other city services, such as Salida SteamPlant, which receive tax money but also charge for its use.
When asked about the difference between charging for a privileged use, such as the SteamPlant, versus a use by right, such as going to court, Short said he didn’t really have an answer.
