Only one seat on the Salida District R-32-J Board of Education will be filled by a newcomer as incumbents in Districts 2 and 4 retained their seats and candidates for the District 1 and at-large seats were unchallenged.
Mandy Paschall received 3,132 votes in District 3.
She will join a board made up of incumbents when she is sworn in, probably at the December meeting following certification of the election.
Paschall said it feels good to be the newest member of the school board and she is excited to get started.
She said she wants to be able to work hard for the district’s kids to provide them with the best education.
She said she is also looking forward to working with the district’s community partners and fostering community engagement.
In District 2, Jodi Breckenridge Petit received 65.39 percent of the vote, or 2,834 votes to Abby Jefferson’s 1,500.
School board President Joe Smith overcame opponent Catherine Rich with 2,812 votes to Rich’s 1,418. Smith’s total was 66.48 percent of the votes cast in that race.
District 1 and the at-large seat on the board, filled by Carrie Coscarella-Mattix and Jeannie Peters respectively, were uncontested races.
Coscarella-Mattix ended up with 2,894 votes. Peters had 2,948 votes.
In the Salida City Council race, Dan Shore ran unopposed for mayor, receiving 1,860 votes.
He will take over the post from two-term mayor P.T. Wood.
Shore has been a member of Salida City Council for four years, representing Ward 1.
He said he’s very excited and it is a real honor to become Salida’s mayor.
“I have very big shoes to fill,” he said.
Shore said he’s looking forward to taking up the position and is really grateful to have the opportunity to work with “an incredible council and amazing staff.”
Shore’s vacant Ward 1 seat will be filled by Dominique Naccarato, who also ran unopposed. She received 666 votes.
Naccarato said she is excited to get to work with a stable council team to learn from and is happy to see what they can accomplish.
High on her list of priorities are issues such as affordable low- income and transitional housing, interacting with businesses to help them be resilient and implementing the climate action plan in equity and inclusiveness and in support of businesses.
Incumbent Justin Critelli, who ran unopposed for the Ward 2 seat, received 611 votes.
Incumbent Harald Kaspar won 74.8 percent of the vote in Ward 3, receiving 472 votes to challenger Adam Martinez’s 159.
Among state questions, Amendment 78 received 2,865 yes and 5,028 no votes in Chaffee County.
Both propositions on the ballot were also voted down in the county.
Proposition 119 had 3,551 yes votes and 4,516 no votes,
Proposition 120 received 3,137 yes votes and 4,815 no votes.
A total of 8,235 ballots were cast out of 15,747 active voters in Chaffee County for a turnout of 52.3 percent.
All results will remain unofficial for eight days following the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.