Commissioners continued Chaffee County’s public hearing on the 10-year extension of an existing 1041 permit for a spring water production process and associated transmission pipeline and loading facility applied for by Nestlé Waters North America Tuesday.
The commissioners heard presentations from company representatives regarding the March 31 purchase of the parent company by Blue Triton as well as local speakers.
Discussion focused on the change of owners and the affect that might have on the application process.
The public hearing was continued to 1 p.m. May 18.
A public hearing on amendments to the county land use code regarding removal of section 7.7.2 Salida Airport Overland District, and replacing it with proposed new section was continued until June 15.
Commissioners approved a funding match not to exceed $70,000 for a Rural Economic Development Initiative grant for local economic ecosystem development, following a presentation by Wendell Pryor of Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation and Jamie Billesbach of the Central Mountain Small Business Development Center.
Commissioners approved a heritage water subdivision exemption request from Bill Dvorak. The request subdivide 6.89 acres at 17921 U.S. 285, near Centerville into two lots of 2.75 and 4.14 acres. The request includes a plat correction for the southern easement and the addition of a road easement to the north of the second lot and, if needed, an easement to the water system if it is shared.
The county continued a resolution designating operating hours, areas of public assembly and unauthorized activities on county properties to May 11. The resolution’s aim is to regulate activities such as camping on county property.
Commissioners approved Chaffee County Resolution 2021-35 to ratify and extend Amendment 12 of the county’s declaration of a local disaster emergency related to COVID-19. This resolution will remain in effect until July 6.
The county ratified a previously approved letter of support for a conveyance of a conservation easement and access easement acquisition to Colorado Parks and Wildlife from Nestlé Waters of North America.
The board approved a request for a liquor license for Amber Waves Adventures, LLC doing business as American Adventure Expeditions and waived a local renewal fee of $125 in alignment with a state waiver of fees for 2021.
They also approved a letter of support for the National Forest Foundation’s proposal to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program alternative funding arrangement, titled Upper Arkansas Forest Fund.
