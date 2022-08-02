Salida City Council moved forward with a pair of ordinances to create ballot questions regarding increase of the occupational lodging tax and an increase in the short-term rental license tax during a work session Monday.

The council recommended to staff to increase the occupational lodging tax from $3.66 per night to $4.82, which the council can increase without voter approval, and to charge $10 per room per night on short-term rental properties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.