Salida City Council moved forward with a pair of ordinances to create ballot questions regarding increase of the occupational lodging tax and an increase in the short-term rental license tax during a work session Monday.
The council recommended to staff to increase the occupational lodging tax from $3.66 per night to $4.82, which the council can increase without voter approval, and to charge $10 per room per night on short-term rental properties.
Council members said they want to increase the short-term license tax, currently at $270, to $1,500.
The city currently collects $88,000 in occupational lodging tax from short-term rentals and $302,000 from hotels and motels, a total of $390,000 a year, based on the $3.66 rate. That money, however, is earmarked for use by the city’s Arts and Culture and Parks and Recreation departments.
The increase to the occupational lodging tax rates would generate an additional $204,000 from short-term rentals and $96,000 from hotels and motels.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the city is looking at spending some of that money to lease Sands Lake from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They are also considering asking the voters if that money can also be used for workforce housing.
Nelson said one program the city has considered is deed restriction purchases on existing or future housing in Salida.
They have also looked at rental assistance or down payment assistance programs, although Nelson said these are already available through Chaffee Housing Authority.
The city will need to hear the first readings on these ordinances and set a public hearing by Aug. 16 to make the November ballot, so voters will be able to give their input before the election.
Councilman Harald Kasper asked the council their thoughts on a possible resolution he proposed June 5 regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson, which Kasper referred to as “the overthrowing of Roe v. Wade.” At the time, the council was in favor of putting forth such a resolution, but during Monday’s meeting, the consensus of the council was that it would be a mostly symbolic stance.
Mayor Dan Shore said he had gotten feedback on the issue and that it was a controversial topic.
“It could upset a meaningful number of people in the community,” Shore said.
