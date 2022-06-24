The Chaffee County Community Foundation announced it will be the nonprofit partner for Bonfire Entertainment’s Renewal Festival, featuring Billy Strings, Sept. 23-24 at The Meadows Farm in Buena Vista.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the foundation’s Environmental Fund and nonprofit capacity building efforts as well as South Main’s Arts and Parks Trust, according to a press release.
The foundation will partner with Renewal to give a portion of the funds raised to the Environmental Fund to create a competitive Innovation Grant and process that will be awarded to a nonprofit organization by the end of the year. The Environmental Fund was established to fund innovative, local solutions for clean water, environmental stewardship and recycling/waste reduction efforts.
A portion of the funds raised through the festival will be used to enhance the foundation’s nonprofit capacity building efforts, which currently supports more than 40 nonprofit organizations and 100 professionals with training, networking, capacity projects, visibility and leadership development.
Renewal will also give a portion of the money raised to the South Main Arts and Parks Trust, which supports the community by improving the river park, planting flowers, building bridges and bringing a variety of world-class art and culture to Buena Vista.
Tickets to the festival are sold out. However, those interested can still buy, sell or exchange tickets on the Lyte ticket exchange platform, which is the only approved and safe place to exchange tickets for Renewal.
For more information about the Renewal Festival, visit bonfirentertainment.com/renewal.
For more information about Chaffee County Community Foundation, visit www.chaffeecommunity.org.
