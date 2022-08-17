The Buena Vista Board of Trustees heard an update Aug. 9 from town staff on the town campus planned for Block 25.

The concept for the campus was created by CU Denver students in 2021 and will be used as the base for staff recommendations going forward. The design will keep the current community center, police station and playground while adding a facility for the Boys & Girls Club and extension to the current police station.

