Judge Murphy raises bond to $10,000 cash

A man who allegedly ran another vehicle off northbound U.S. 285 near mile marker 135 on May 25, because he had to use the bathroom, appeared in District Court Wednesday for a bond hearing.
David Whitcomb, 34, of Colorado Springs has been held in Chaffee County Detention Center in lieu of a cash or surety bond of $5,000 since his arrest on charges of reckless driving, second-degree assault – intent to cause bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon, attempted second-degree assault – recklessly causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and attempted vehicular assault.
The arrest affidavit states Whitcomb, who was driving a red sedan, admitted hitting the car in front of him, a green sedan being driven by a woman, because he said he needed to relieve himself.
The incident happened about 7:09 p.m.
“She wouldn’t get out of my way,” Whitcomb was reported as saying to Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. William Plackner. “I tried signaling her. I needed to poop.”
Whitcomb repeated this reason for hitting the green car several times during the interview.
He admitted to performing a PIT (precision immobilization technique)maneuver, which sent the green sedan off the northbound side of highway and onto its roof.
The female victim was extracted from the vehicle by bystanders.
While she apparently suffered no serious injuries at the time, she told law enforcement she was in pain and sore following the crash.
Whitcomb was given a standardized field sobriety test at the scene.
Whitcomb, through public defender Magdalena Rosa, requested a reduction in bond to $1,500 Wednesday.
The victim spoke at Whitcomb’s bond hearing and expressed her concern about Whitcomb’s mental state, since he apparently was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.
“What happened to me, a rational person would not have done,” she said.
Chaffee County Deputy District Attorney Joanne Morando said the people asked for bond to be modified to cash only, retaining the amount.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said he was disturbed by Whitcomb’s behavior as cited in the affidavit, “to be so cavalier for another person’s safety.”
He said, according to the affidavit, Whitcomb had allegedly hit the green car three times and “did it for a ridiculous reason.”
He said Whitcomb’s behavior was “scary and inexplicable” and raised the bond amount to $10,000 cash only.
If Whitcomb is able to make bail, he will be under a restriction to not drive.
Formal charges in the case are due to be filed June 7, when Whitcomb will again appear before Murphy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.