Judge Murphy raises bond to $10,000 cash

David Whitcomb

A man who allegedly ran another vehicle off northbound U.S. 285 near mile marker 135 on May 25, because he had to use the bathroom, appeared in District Court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

David Whitcomb, 34, of Colorado Springs has been held in Chaffee County Detention Center in lieu of a cash or surety bond of $5,000 since his arrest on charges of reckless driving, second-degree assault – intent to cause bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon, attempted second-degree assault – recklessly causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and attempted vehicular assault.

