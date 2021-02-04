by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Commissioners voted unanimously to continue the public hearing for the Habitat for Humanity road and alley vacation of right of way after several residents spoke up against it during the Chaffee County meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners Greg Felt and Keith Baker agreed to have county planning manager Jon Roorda inspect at the area and continue the hearing Feb. 9. Commissioner Rusty Granzella was absent.
Roorda reported that about half of the alleyway was vacated in 1999 and that it isn’t used as access to any of the lots.
Nathrop residents Jim Jimerson, Anthoney Badagliacco and Paul Terry said that the alleyways are in use by residents, as access to garages and natural gas tanks.
Commissioners agreed the site need to have staff take a closer look at the area and the residents agreed to meet with Roorda to tour the area before the commissioners next meeting.
Habitat board president Dale Shoemaker said there was originally one Habitat home on one of the lots, and they were able to purchase the second lot, with plans to build three houses over the two lots.
Shoemaker said after speaking with residents, they decided to only build two homes.
During the meeting, Shoemaker was asked why Habitat for Humanity was building homes in Nathrop, to which he replied that they would love to build in Salida or Buena Vista, but due to property prices, couldn’t afford those towns.
In other business, commissioners agreed to retain the law firm of Kaplan, Kirsch & Rockwell, LLP, experts on railroad law, to represent the county regarding possible railroad service on the Tennessee Pass line, from Parkdale, near The Royal Gorge, to Sage in Eagle County.
Both Eagle County and the town of Avon have already agreed to hire the law firm.
Other items the commissioners unanimously approved included:
• Renewal of a contract with Absolute Computer Design for webcams around the county used by Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
• Reynolds plat amendment to increase the size of a building envelope, and a driveway through Bureau of Land Management land.
• An amendment to resolution 2020-70 approving the final plat for North Fork Ranches, concerning an agreement to maintain Lionelle Road.
• Suggestions from Salida and Buena Vista for Patrick Post and Monica Haskell as at-large board members for the Chaffee Housing Authority, and Emily Marquis as an alternate.
• Final resolution for the Bainbridge heritage water subdivision.
• Final resolution for the Olson heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Final resolution for the Valley View School subdivision exemption for public benefit.
