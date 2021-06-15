In first round of drawings for vaccine incentives, five $50,000 scholarships were awarded to youth 12-17 years old, a Thursday press release stated.
Winners of the scholarships in the first week were Natalie M. of Centennial, Arianna Garcia, 14, of Longmont, Liam Atkins, 15, of Boulder, Brett Cheney, 16, of Mesa County and Gabriella Sleight, 14, of Littleton.
Four additional drawings for the Comeback Cash Scholarship will occur on Mondays, and winners will be announced on Thursdays, June 17, June 24, July 1 and July 8.
The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.
In addition to the scholarships, adults who are vaccinated are eligible for a $1 million prize in a separate drawing.
To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit ColoradoComebackCash.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.