More than 500 people attended the Salida Schools Art Council’s Spring Collage Concert Friday at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave.
The event featured artwork and performances by students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Organizer Janine Frazee estimated the event raised $2,500, which goes toward two $1,000 scholarships for graduating seniors sponsored by the council. The scholarships are for a performing arts student and a visual arts student who plan to pursue arts degrees in college next year.
Frazee said the gym was packed with students, parents and community members and there was “high energy.”
The art show featured more than 100 pieces for sale, along with 28 pieces donated by local professional artists for the event. Frazee said the visual art pieces were the main source of revenue for the event. The large canvases could be bid on, and mini canvases were available for purchase.
More than 60 students from band, choir and drama participated in the festivities as well. Frazee described the event as a huge undertaking, which took more than three months of planning and preparation. This year was the first time the event had been held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Frazee said the Salida Schools Art Council is considering hosting the event every other year instead of annually due to the large amount of work and planning that it takes to run it.
