Salida City Council passed two ordinances and unanimously passed two resolutions related to the Upchurch property annexation during their regular meeting on Tuesday.
The property is 5.32 acres off CR 140 on the south and CR 141 on the north.
The first ordinance is for property annexation (addition) into the city limits. The second pertains to designating the property as an R-2, a medium-density residential zone.
R-2 allows for smaller lots (3,125-5,625 square-foot minimum), and a variety of housing types with greater density. In comparison, R-1 zoning is lower density for single-family homes on larger lots at a minimum of 7,500 square feet.
After objections from certain members in the community, the first ordinance passed unanimously; the zoning ordinance passed 5-1 with Council member Mike Pollock opposing.
During the public hearing for the first ordinance, Clifford Whitehouse and others spoke against the annexation.
Whitehouse said, “This proposal is not good…Let’s not rush. Don’t be fooled by the rhetoric.”
Larry Metzler also said the annexation is happening too quickly.
Whitehouse said there are other places in Salida where high density would be appropriate, but not require annexation.
“The homes to the east and west are single-family residential. Further west are single family homes on five acres, and directly to the south are open fields,” Whitehouse said.
“When you say no to this proposal, you have the chance to say yes to a better proposal in the future.”
Alternatively, some folks spoke in favor of the annexation and the R2 zoning. The general reasoning on this side was that the project is a step in the right direction for those who don’t earn wages that match the cost of homes in the area. Various voices spoke to the future and creating equity and inventory for the local housing market.
During the public hearing about the matter of density, Charlie Farrell said the lot “needs to be zoned as low density, but doesn’t have anything to do with affordability.”
Farrell said the parcel is the “poster child for not fitting with high density.”
Paula Farrell said she has worked over 35 years to “ensure equity in Colorado.”
She spoke to the question of affordability and how eligibility will be determined. She said she supports inclusionary housing with respect for those who live adjacent to the property.
Council member Justin Critelli asked Community Development Director Bill Almquist if he had “searched through every avenue at his disposal” to find a reason why the council should not annex.
Almquist said this property is “something that should be annexed through the comprehensive plan …The property itself is in the municipal services area … (and is) eligible for annexation.”
Throughout the meeting, Almquist provided detailed summaries of the annexation process and related documentation.
He said Tory and Clee Upchurch submitted their annexation petition last year in mid-December.
Almquist discussed many key points, including:
• Preference for Chaffee County residents and/or workforce.
• Traffic impact analysis to be provided by the applicant.
• Request for a short-term rental on the property.
Regarding the short-term rental, Tory Upchurch said, “Our original intent is to own a house here and rent it out when we are not here. We live in Austin, Texas. The house would be one of the last houses (to be built). The (short-term rental) license would be temporary in nature when we move here full time.”
The first resolution that passed pertains to compliance with the state statute and notices mailed to the proper authorities and entities within the county.
The approved second resolution is for the annexation agreement between the city and the Upchurch couple, with an amendment for six units to remain off the market before being listed. The units will be first designated for Chaffee County residents.
Upchurch said, “We have a program called Chaffee County First.” The program will target residents in the “missing middle.”
